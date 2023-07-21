The federal government Thursday approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.

The authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had sought the deployment of the military to control the law and order situation.

Following up on their request, the Centre authorised the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to ensure peace.

The holy month, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, began Thursday (July 20) and the Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

A notification from the interior ministry mentioned that the exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment of the army would be worked out by the local authorities.

Meanwhile, the government employees will enjoy three holidays on account of Ashura Muharram as the federal government on Thursday declared the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays, says a notifications issued by the Cabinet Division.

It should be mentioned here that the country marked the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, Wednesday evening (July 19), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).