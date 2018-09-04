Army to be deployed during by-polls

Shangla

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to deploy army during by-poll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PK-23 Shangla. The polling is being held in the constituency on September 10 due to low women voters’ turnout before.

According to ECP, polling will be held under its supervision and notification has been issued in this regard.

It said that first class magistrate powers have been given to army officers and Pak Army will be deployed from 8th to 11th of this month in the constituency.

Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Shaukat Ali Yusufzai had earlier won the election from PK-23 Shangla.—INP

