Army takes note of recent ‘propaganda campaign’

A conference of 79th Formation Commanders on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism and directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s “well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

According to a statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference was held at the General Headquarters that was attended by the army’s corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders and presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society. “National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” the ISPR statement said.

It added that the forum expressed “complete confidence in the leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and rule of law at all costs”.

Apart from taking notice of the social media developments, the army huddle was briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats. “COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges. Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses,” the ISPR said. It said the army was aware of its responsibilities and would continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.