Army supports investigation into “Bukhari’s abduction”: ISPR

ISLAMABAD : The army supports investigation into the alleged abduction of TV host and columnist Gul Bukhari in Lahore, the military has said.

Unidentified men abducted Gul Bukhari from cantonment area in Lahore on June 5 when was on her way to appear in a TV show. She returned home after few hours.

Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor told a group of reporters early Saturday that the army had no role in the incident and that the incident must be investigated.

Bukhari’s abduction had evoked strong criticism on social media and calls were made for investigation into the incident.