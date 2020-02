Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Indian Army’s unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) martyred Pakistani Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The firing hit the areas of Kyani sector and Leepa Valley, the military’s media wing said, adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively by targeting its India’s posts. Last week, the ISPR reiterated that the Indians were deliberately targeting civilian population.