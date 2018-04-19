Army soldier martyred defusing bomb

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while neutralising an improvised explosive device in the North Waziristan Agency on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

engineer’s team had detected the device that was planted near Datta Khel during a routine scanning. The body of Lance Havaldar Irfan Ali has been sent to his home town.

On April 15, at least two Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and 12 injured in a cross-border skirmish along the Pak-Afghan border late on Saturday night, said a statement by the ISPR. Originating from Afghanistan’s Khost province, the attack targeted FC troops conducting routine surveillance near the Laka Teega check-post in Lower Kurram Agency.