Army soldier martyred, 5 BLA terrorists killed

Army jawans rendering great sacrifices for country: PM

An Army soldier was martyred and five terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Front were killed in an operation in Ziarat area of Balochistan.

The operation was launched to recover Mr Umer Javed, a cousin of Lt-Col Laiq Baig Mirza who was martyred by the terrorists when they were travelling from Ziarat to Quetta a few days ago.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, on Friday, during the ongoing recovery operation in Ziarat area, on night between July 14 and 15 (Thursday and Friday) a hideout of terrorists was identified and cleared by the security forces near Khost in Khalifat mountains.

Once encircled, the terrorists opened fire on the closing-in Army troops resulting in Shahadat (martyrdom) of Havildar Khan Muhammad.

During follow-up clearance operation, the ISPR statement said five terrorists belonging to Baloch Liberation Army were killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation, however, will continue in the area to apprehend remaining perpetrators and recover Mr Omer Javed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the martyred Lt-Col Laiq Baig, saying that the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army were rendering great sacrifices for the motherland.

The prime minister said the sacrifice of Lt-Col Laiq Baig would not go in vain and the terrorists would be taken to task. He said the entire nation was determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PM Sharif extended condolences to the family of Lt-Col Laiq Baig and prayed for the departed soul of the martyred to rest in peace. President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt-Col Laiq Baig Mirza.