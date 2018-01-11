Army all set to defend National basketball title

Lahore

Pakistan Army is all set to defend the title during the National basketball championship which goes into action here from tomorrow, Thursday, at the Sports Board Punjab courts.

Army, the power house of national basketball is likely to face a tough challenge from Wapda in the event in which top eight teams of the country will showcase their talent and technique.

Army has prepared for the event in a long term training camp and its team management is confident that its team will come out in flying colours in the competition.

The event promises high quality basketball and the spectators will be watching the matches under lights. Pakistan basketball Federation has made good arrangements for holding the five-day national premier basketball event in a trend setting manner.

Pakistan Railways and Lahore Division will play the inaugural match of the Championship which will start at 5pm. A spokesman of the PBBF told APP on Wednesday that four matches will be played on the opening day.

“We have finalized the draws at a meeting of officials of all the participating teams “,he said. The participating teams have been drawn in two groups. Army, Railways, Lahore Division and Faisalabad Division are placed in group-A while Wapda, Navy, POF and Peshawar Division are part of group-B.

“The event will help in further promoting basketball as new talent will be discovered which will be groomed under a long term plan to form national senior team to represent the country in international events in near future “,he said.

The final will be played on January 15 and Pun-jab Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Jahangir Khanzada will be the chief guest on the occasion. Matches for tomorrow, Thursday, Railways Vs Lahore Division, Wapda Vs Peshawar Division, Navy Vs Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Army Vs Faisalabad Division.—APP