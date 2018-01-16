Army retains national basketball title

Lahore

Pakistan Army successfully defended the title of the National basketball championship beating arch rivals Wapda 71-45 in the final at the Sports Board Punjab Courts here on Monday.

It was a hotly contested final between the two traditional rivals of national sports in which players of both teams amused the spectators amid their good putting, passing and scoring. Army exerted pressure on their opponents in the beginning of the first quart through Rashid and Naimat who exchanged excellent passing between them and earned points for their team. In the second quart Army doubled their pressure through Atif and Farhad who skillfully carried the ball, putting it well and scoring precious points. Particularly, Atif moved in every corner of the court with firm possession of the ball and scored valuable points for Army. Though Wapda was trailing 25-45 at the end of the second quart yet they demonstrated aggression in their game in the third quart which electrified the crowd who cheered the players profusely. Army’s Their strategy worked as Army could score 12 points only.

Wapda also tried hard to narrow the deficit in the last quart which they lost by one score yet the overall deficit was wide enough to cover. Atif (16), Tughlaq (15) were the top scorers from the Army. From Wapda Zahid and Abid scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

Earlier, in the first semifinal Army defeated Pakistan Ordnance Factory 92-55. Atif and Tughlab scored 19 and 16 points from the winners. Izhar scored 12 points from POF. In the hard fought second semifinal, Wapda beat Lahore Division 66-61. For the third position match Lahore division defeated POF 66-59.—APP