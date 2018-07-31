Army rescues Russian climber from mountainous region

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (NNI): Pakistan army has rescued a Russian climber, who was stranded at a highest peak in the country’s northern mountainous region, the military said on Tuesday.

“In a daring rescue attempt early morning on Tuesday, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak in Biafo Glacier in Northern areas of Pakistan,” a military statement said.

The Russian climber Alexander Gukov has been shifted to a military hospital in Skardu city for necessary medical care, a statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army said the unprecedented rescue mission was under taken by Pakistan army aviation helicopters under extreme weather conditions making it first ever rescue from such height in Pakistan.

The Russian Climber was struck on Latok Top since July 25 and had exhausted his supplies since last three days.

A total of 7 rescue attempts were made between July 26-30 but due to snow clouds the climber could not be located, the statement said.

Also on July 1, Pakistan Army had carried out successful operation in northern areas and rescued two British national mountaineers who were stranded in Hunza Valley.

