Army rescues 22 LUMS students stuck in snow-hit GB district

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Army on Monday rescued 22 students stranded in the snow-hit area of Rattu in Glilgit Baltistan’s Astore district, the Inter–Services Public Relations said.

The students from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) had been stranded in the area for the past five days with harsh weather conditions prevailing throughout, the military’s media wing said. According to the ISPR, the university administration had approached the army after which Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa “directed for their immediate heli-lifting”. The “students had gone for skiing to Gilgit and were stuck there for the last five days due to heavy snow and landslides,” the army’s media wing said. More than a hundred people have lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and avalanches in various parts of the country.