Army rescuers recover last missing student’s body from Tanda Dam

On the orders of Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan army SSG and Corps of Engineers troops found out the body of last missing student, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation continued for 48 hours till the time Army divers found the last missing body. All deceased 52 drowned students and staff has been found.

The army diving teams of SSG, army engineers and Rescue 1122 also rescued 5 students alive from Tanda Dam.

Forty-nine children were among the 52 who died when their overloaded boat capsized after divers spent many days dragging bodies from freezing waters.

The boys aged between seven and 14 were all students of a madrassa and had been taken for a day trip to the scenic Tanda Dam lake on last Sunday. NNI