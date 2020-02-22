Army ready to thwart all threats: COAS Operartion Radd-ul-Fasaad completes three years

STAFF REPORTER RAWALPINDI Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reassured the nation on Saturday that the Army is capable of thwarting any threats to the national security, the ISPR said in a statement released upon the third anniversary of the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Newly-appointed DGISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a series of tweets, noted that the operation, under the war on terror, was initiated on this day in 2017. “Op RuF completes 3 yrs today. Launched on 22 Feb 2017 across the country to consolidate gains of all past Ops, indiscriminately eliminating residual/ latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pak’s borders,” he said on Twitter. Delivering the army chief ’s message, the DG ISPR quoted him as saying: “Gains of 2 decades of WOT (war on terror) shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pak & the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security / sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.” The army’s spokesman said that the operation, which consolidated the gains of the past operations, indiscriminately eliminated ‘residual/latent threat of terrorism’ and ensured security of Pakistan’s borders. Attributing the success to the security forces, the army’s spokesman said that the journey from terrorism to tourism was “backed by the entire Nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men & material. “Tribute to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists’ ideology & for unflinching support to the AFs.” Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February 2017, with the objective of eliminating terrorism across the country. The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.