Army, Rangers to be deployed amid by-polls

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to deploy Army and Rangers in and outside the polling stations to ensure security and transparency amid by-polls for the PS-94 in Karachi.

A notification of the ECP stated, “Rangers personnel would be deployed in and outside all the polling stations; however Army would remain alert as quick response force to support the paramilitary force during the election process in the constituency”.

The by-election will be held on January 27.Army and Rangers personnel were being deployed in the constituency under article 218, 220 and 245, ECP held.

It is pertinent to mention here that, around 28 candidates from various political parties had submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming by-polls scheduled on January 27 in the provincial assembly constituency PS-94 that comprises areas of Korangi.

The seat fell vacant on November 27 after the death of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer.

Wajahat had won the seat in the general elections by securing 32,729 votes; however his contender Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Shoaibur Rehman had bagged 14,030 votes.

