Army, PAF joint exercise in Jhelum

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army and Air Force tested their joint conventional firepower capability in central command exercise at Jhelum firing ranges on Saturday.

Commander Central Command Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi apprised the audience on the various aspects of the exercise.

The exercise marked the culmination of a process aimed at integrating all available fire power assets and sensors held with both armed forces via an optimised near real time sensor – shooter grid in a network assisted environment.

Various concepts related to integration of firepower assets like PAF, artillery, air defence, SSG, army aviation, infantry and armour in support of offensive and defensive manoeuvres in a conventional war were practiced, perfected and validated during the exercise.

CGS Pakistan Army Lt Gen Bilal Akbar witnessed the concluding event as the chief guest. He lauded efforts of all ranks in making the exercise professionally rewarding and doubled down on the need for continuous efforts to hone professional skills in the defence of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Bilal Akbar commended their services while also felicitating them on carrying out the exercise.