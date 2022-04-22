Army officer martyred in Balochistan

Islamabad: An army officer was martyred and another soldier got injured on Thursday night in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kahan, near Awaran, Balochistan, an ISPR statement said.

According to the ISPR, terrorists attacked a security forces post last night, which was repulsed. The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains. At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

During the skirmish, a valiant son of the soil, an army officer, Major Shahid Basheer, embraced Shahadat while another soldier got injured.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement said.

Read: 7 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan convoy attack