Army not involved in ‘abduction’ of Gul Bukhari

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Pakistan army on Saturday denied any involvement in the abduction of a writer and rights activist who was kidnapped for several hours this week.

Gul Bukhari, a dual Pakistani-British national, was on her way to record a television programme late on Tuesday in Lahore when her vehicle was intercepted and she was taken away by unidentified men, her husband and media colleagues said.

“We have nothing to do with it. I think this incident should be investigated thoroughly,” Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Gen Ghafoor said he had checked with every intelligence agency working for the army whether Bukhari had been detained by them shortly after the abduction was reported.

After her release, Bukhari, herself the daughter of a late army general, said on Twitter that she was well and asked for privacy.