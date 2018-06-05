Army not be dragged into politics: DG ISPR

Pak-Afghan border fencing not to be slowed down; Inimical forces exploiting PTM

Sophia Siddqui

Rawalpindi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said as the year 2018 is an election year, the political parties fighting for power should not drag security forces into their fight.

He was addressing a news press conference on Monday to highlight several key issues, including Pakistan-India relations, the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement, the ongoing inquiry against retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani and social media propaganda.

To a question on how the army responded to being referred to as ‘khalai makhlooq’ and ‘hidden forces’, the army spokesperson said simply that he would reserve his comments on the matter. “But I will comment on a matter that is linked to this. You know the environment prevalent in Pakistan right now: this is an election year. The year 2018 is a year of change. Political parties are fighting for power, and this fight has to be at each others’ expense. Yes, but you should not drag security forces into this.

“ We, as the forces of Pakistan, are also happy with one thing: that every allegation levelled against us has been proven wrong with time. They said there would be no election in [NA]-120; that there would be no elections for Senate; the elections won’t be announced on time; the government wouldn’t complete its tenure — nobody is happier [than us] that the government completed its tenure.

“Let me congratulate the ex parliament and the people of Pakistan on this: the forces of Pakistan are very happy that the second democratically elected parliament has completed its tenure and we hope this will continue in the future as well.”

About FATA merger, he said this is a historic achievement. Credit goes to the national civilian and military leadership.

“We understand there wasn’t 100pc consensus on the matter and some elders were against it. But we need to understand that the decision has been made, it is a done deal, and the army chief has told the pro-merger forces that they now need to take the people along who were not entirely supportive of the merger idea.

“Fata is now a part of KP, and we need to work together for its development,” he said.

Maj Gen Ghafoor also spoke on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) issue at considerable length and denied the impression that security forces were using force against PTM activists.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said he failed to understand how the PTM then moved forward with its protest after receiving assurances that the issues would be settled.

“After that, how did Manzoor Ahmed Mehsud change name to Manzoor Pashteen? How did this campaign start on social media, and how were 5,000 social media accounts set up in a single day in Afghanistan?” Maj Gen Ghafoor asked.

“How did one cap made abroad started being imported into Pakistan? And how did groups of 10 individuals started raising anti-Pakistan slogans? How did articles start appearing in newspapers and how did some foreign media start telecasting their protests live on Facebook and Twitter?” he asked. He said it was time that the PTM conducted some introspection.

“When those who are the enemies of Pakistan start praising you, then one needs to look inside and see if what they are doing is something favourable for the country or not,” he said.

The DG ISPR said they were “strictly directed” by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa not to use force against any PTM gathering. Quoting the COAS, he said “ they are Pakistanis too. If they have some grievances, till such time [that] they are genuine and within the four corners of the Constitution, the state will address them.

“If the state refuses to listen to its people, then who will?” he said.

Ghafoor warned the movement, however, that “inimical forces” were exploiting PTM activists and that they were “letting themselves be exploited”.

Giving a rundown of last evening’s incident in South Waziristan’s town of Wana, the DG ISPR said PTM leader Ali Wazir had been raising anti-army and anti-state slogans before the locals for the past few days. He said the area’s Aman Committee forbade him from doing so, instead inviting him for talks with a jirga.

As the Aman Committee was waiting for PTM leaders, the movement’s supports arrived there and a scuffle followed, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Regretting that ceasefire violations by Indian troops at the Line of Control had been higher than usual in 2017 and 2018, he recalled that 1,881 incidents in 2017 alone had left 52 dead and 254 injured.

The number of cross border incidents had similarly climbed to 1,500 mark by the first week of June in 2018 alone, he noted.

“The Indian army targeted innocent citizens [on Pakistan’s side], while we responded and targeted [their] forces,” he said. “The situation was not tenable and hence an agreement had been reached by the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations to ensure that their 2003 ceasefire agreement would not be violated.

Commenting on a cross-border firing incident that occurred after the agreement was reached, the DG ISPR explained that Pakistan would not have responded to Indian firing, but was “compelled” to do so only because civilians were targeted and there were casualties on the Pakistani side.

He complimented the Pakistani media on showing responsibility on the matter and not inciting provocation, adding that Pakistan wants to respect the truce agreement.

“We are willing to ignore the first shot that is fired from the Indian side, provided it does not result in a casualty on our side,” he said. However, the second shot would be responded in kind, he said.

“The Indians have to realise and understand where they want to go [in the future],” he said. “We are two nuclear powers and there is no space for war.”

“Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as a weakness,” Maj Gen Ghafoor warned

Turning to the situation on the western border, the DG ISPR spoke about the fencing of the border, which he termed as one of the factors that would help stem illegal cross border movement and terrorist infiltration. “More than 50pc of the Afghan territory is not in the control of their state,” he noted, saying this would help contain the fallout.

He mentioned that seven Pakistani officers had been martyred in 71 incidents of firing from across the Afghan border since the fencing started.

He acknowledged the country’s relations with the United States were strained, but Pakistan’s stance was that the army, with the help of the public, has fought terrorism and done what no other armed force in the world could manage.

We have learned that national interest comes first and we will not compromise on that, he stressed, saying the political and military relationship would be on the same page against any external threat.

“Nobody is more desirous of US success in Afghanistan than we said.” “We want them to return successful and Afghanistan forms a government that reflects the will of the Afghan people.”

“We will give them whatever support they need,” he promised.

Addressing accusations of harbouring the Haqqani network on the Pakistan side, Maj Gen Ghafoor conceded that some residual strength may still remain but no ‘stable’ network existed.

“Prior to [Operation] Zarb-i-Azb it used to be a question of capacity, not resolve,” he explained, saying that the operation had achieved tangible gains and eradicated most terrorist networks on this side of the border.

The army spokesperson also reiterated that the military desires respectable repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, “after which the army can target all remaining terrorist networks”.

“The Americans and the Afghan officials have acknowledged our successes in Zarb-i-Azb,” he said.

The army spokesperson also said relations with Iran were progressing rapidly and security situation was improving.