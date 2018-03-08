Army to meet Wapda in final of National baseball championship

Lahore

Pakistan Army and Wapda breezed into the final of the Khawar Shah National baseball championship after winning their respective matches here on Wednesday at Bahria town baseball stadium .

Army gave baseball lesson to Police with a 21-0 thrashing with skilful game and aggressive approach throughout the match. Army kept their opponents under persistent pressure with brilliance and technique and added runs one after another.

From Army Faqir Hussain scored 4 runs, Arsalan Jamshaid, Ubaidullah and Muhammad Rafi hit 3 run each, Hidayatullah, Saqib Khan and Mazhar got 2 run each, Nazir and Waseem contributed with 1 run each. Wapda beat Punjab 16 – 2 in a one sided match. Wapda’s Umair Bhatti hammered 4 runs, and Zaheer added 3 runs while Muhammad Waseem, Fazal ur Rehman and Zubair Nawaz shared 2 runs apiece. Sumair Zawar, Burhan Johar, Adnan Butt and Zakir Afridi contributed with 1 run each. For Punjab Usman and Usama score 1 run each.

For Wapda Umair Imdad Bhatti hit a Home Run. The bronze medal match will be played between Police and Punjab tomorrow, Thursday at 9 am. The final will be played between Army and Wapda on Match 10 and President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan will be the chief guest on the occasion.—APP