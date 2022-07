One Sepoy Waheed Khan embraced Shahadat on Thursday after fighting gallantly with terrorists in general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

An Intelligence Based Operation was conducted in Mir Ali after a report was received about the presence of terrorists there.

During conduct of the operation, exchange of fire took place with terrorists. Resultantly, Sepoy Waheed Khan (age 23 years, resident of Nowshera) embraced Shahadat.