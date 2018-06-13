Army man commits suicide in Poonch

Srinagar

An army man has died due to gunshot wounds in Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch district, with the army suspecting it to be a suicide case.

23-year-old gunner Ranjot Singh was at forward post in Poonch when other jawans heard a gunshot.

They rushed to the area and saw him in an injured condition yesterday, police officials said. He was declared brought dead by a hospital later, they said, adding that the post-mortem of the body was conducted after registering a case.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into it, an Army officer said, adding that the deceased army man belonged to Punjab.—RK