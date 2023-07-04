An army major and a soldier were martyred when a military combat patrol party came under attack in Balor area of Balochistan’s Hoshab district, the Inter Services Public Relations said Monday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the patrol party was taking part in a security operation in the area which was initiated after receiving credible intelligence concerning the activities of a group of terrorists linked to previous firing incidents on security forces and civilians and the planting of improvised explosive devices in the Hoshab District.

As the security forces were establishing checkposts to cut off escape routes, the group of terrorists tried to ambush the incoming patrol party and opened fire on the security forces personnel.

The ensuring gunbattle resulted in an intense exchange of fire between both the sides, leading to the martyrdom of Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali, while another was injured.