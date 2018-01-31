Army, judiciary working in country’s interest, says Abbasi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Armed forces and judiciary are national institutions and both are working for interests of the country. He said no backdoor talks are being held with the Army and Judiciary.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) (Dastoor) headed by Haji Nawaz Raza which called on him here on Tuesday.

He said that no doubt Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated party leader and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif as next Prime Minister of the party but some elements were trying to create ambiguities which needed to be avoided.

The Prime Minister said those who will deviate from the party policy and vote other than the party candidate in the Senate election will have to face the public accountability in the general election.

He was of the view that the political party which will succeed to gain the confidence of masses and majority will form new government.

Talking about the differences between the PML-N senior leaders Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Pervez Rasheed, the Prime Minister said that differences even emerge among the family members living under the same roof.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the journalist organizations for unity in their ranks to get their issues resolved though joint efforts. Issues of journalists’ salary and other problems faced by them also came under discussion during the meeting.

Referring to his meetings with APNS and CPNE delegations, he said reservations expressed by some media institutions, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has been tasked to resolve the issues. The Prime Minister assured that issues of journalists including wage award, insurance and delay in payment will also be resolved.