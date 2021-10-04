Army Jawan martyred in North Waziristan

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A shootout between the security forces and the terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday left a security personnel martyred.

However, no details of losses on part of the miscreants could be ascertained. Unknown militants, as the reports said, targeted a security forces Check Post in Ghorium area in North Waziristan that followed a shootout between the attackers and the forces as the latter responded in a befitting manners.

A Sepoy of the Pakistan Army namely Mohammad Amir Iqbal, 30, embraced Shahadat during exchange of fire, an Inter Services Public Relations communiqué issued Monday said.

The security forces are also reported to have kicked of search and clearance operation in the region to eliminate the terrorists challenging the writ of the state.