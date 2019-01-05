Army inducts indigenously build A-100 rocket in MLRS

COAS emphasises resolve to strengthen conventional forces

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army has inducted A-100 Rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its Corps of Artillery.

A-100 Rocket has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, stated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

“With over 100-kilometre range, the rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilisation and assembly,” the military’s media wing added.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was chief guest at the induction ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing the rocket, which shall augment army’s existing conventional fire power capabilities.

Gen Qamar emphasised army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

The army chief said that Pakistani defence industry has maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to defence of Pakistan

