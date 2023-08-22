PESHAWAR – A Pakistan Army helicopter has reached Battagram, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to rescue eight people, including schoolchildren, who are stuck midair in a chairlift after a cable snapped on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Management Authority confirmed the accident, saying the chairlift with eight persons is stuck at a height of about 900 ft due to breakage in one of its cable in Battagram.

It said that NDMA had provided coordination support to Provincial Disaster Mangaement Authority (PDMA), adding that a “Pak Army helicopter has been despatched for rescue operation”.

بٹگرام اپڈیٹ :

بٹگرام اپڈیٹ :

بٹگرام میں ایک کیبل ٹوٹنے کی وجہ سے ایک چیئر لفٹ تقریباً 900 فٹ کی بلندی پر درمیان میں پھنس گئی۔ 8 افراد جن میں 6 بچے شامل ہیں پھنسے ہوئے ہیں۔ PDMA اور پاک فوج کے ساتھ تعاون کے بعد آرمی ہیلی کاپٹر کو ریسکیو آپریشن کے لیے روانہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also took notice of the incident. In a social media post, he wrote: “The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift.

I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use".

“ I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use”.