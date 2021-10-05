Army huddle takes note of Indian army’s ‘malicious propaganda’

Move is bid to divert attention from gross HRs violations in IIOJK

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army’s top commanders have expressed their resolve to continue thwarting “India’s nefarious designs to destablise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability”.

According to a statement issued by Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), the resolve was expressed during the 244th Corps Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference.

The forum took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on border management and internal security.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over 244th Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ today. Forum took comprehensive review of evolving security situation in

the region with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security, says ISPR staeemnt.

The high-level military huddle was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability, the statement added.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by the Indian military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

“The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” Gen Qamar was cited by the DG ISPR as saying.

The conference also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter-terrorism domain.