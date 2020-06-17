Army huddle resolves to thwart Indian designs in held Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The top military leadership of the country on Wednesday expressed resolve to continue thwarting Indian designs in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, expose its targeting of innocent civilians and open support to terrorist outfits.

The Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, military media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

The forum was briefed on national and regional security situation, ISPR DG Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said. “It expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions,” he added.

Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits, read the statement.

The top military brass also discussed Pakistan Army’s ongoing support to the government against Covid-19, locust threat, anti-polio campaign and ways to improve the same, within available resources. “It was underlined that Covid-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline.”