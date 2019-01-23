Army hosts reception for Swat elite

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A simple but graceful reception was hosted by the Pak Army at Kabal in which the Swat elite participated in a large number. GOC Army Division Malakand Major General Khalid Saeed was chief guest on the occasion while Commander Kabal Brigade was also present on the occasion.

Major General Khalid Saeed, in his brief address, praised the people of Swat for working together with Pak army against terrorism and offering matchless sacrifices in this regard. He assured that the Pak Army will fulfill the responsibility of the security of the nation at all costs and will not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice for the country’s security and stability. He said that protection of geographical and ideological boundaries of the country will be made safe and secured anyhow.

He said that Pak Army also remained in front line to help and rescue the nation during all the natural disasters, including earthquake, flood and storm as, he said, we all are part of this nation.

