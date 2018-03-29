Army has nothing to do with NRO, no interest in politics: Spokesman

Objective of ‘Bajwa Doctrine’ is peace, prosperity of country

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing Press Conference here on Wednesday said “ Army has nothing to do with NRO-National Reconciliation Ordinance”. He made it clear that Armed forces have no interest in the activities of the political parties.

Replaying to a question about the 18th Amendment, he said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) never said that as a whole 18th Amendment is not good. The amendment is for the betterment of the provinces and devolution of power can bring positive change to exercise the power.

Regarding Bajwa doctrine he said, “The Bajwa doctrine should be seen with a security lens, adding that the judiciary and 18th amendment have no place in the doctrine” and “It is General Bajwa’s desire to make Pakistan a peaceful country and this is Bajwa doctrine.”

COAS recently had interaction with journalists and anchorpersons and explained his doctrine which was being seen as a template for bringing peace and security to Pakistan and the region. The doctrine also delivers a blueprint to address complex and deep-rooted governance and economic issues in the country.

“There were a lot of speculations in media about the doctrine,” he said. The media personalities expressed their desire to meet the army chief and meeting was arranged to discuss security situation,” Maj-Gen Ghafoor clarified.

“It was an off-the-record meeting and most of them respected the norms of interaction,” said DG ISPR adding that some of the journalist had made public the details of meeting with their own interpretations that led to confusion in a section of media.

The military spokesman refused to comment on Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s nomination as Pakistan’s next ambassador to US and said only ministers and government official can respond to such questions.

Responding to a question regarding a high-profile meeting between PM Abbasi and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the DG ISPR said the army has nothing to do with any NRO. Turning to defence he said “ Pakistan Army is fully capable to answer any kind of aggression by India. He added that the whole nation is united setting aside differences of party, religion and race, when it comes to Pakistan’s security.

Indian provocations along Line of Control and Working Boundary will have negative implications for the region,” he said. “Situation is not very different to that of the previous year:” as 948 ceasefire violations have so far been recorded in first three months of this year he said. He said India should know that any provocative acts along the LoC and Working Boundary will further deteriorate peace situation between Pakistan and India. “Pakistan is a peaceful country but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness”. He urged India to end targeting civilian population along LoC and Working Boundary.

On Pak-US relations, DG ISPR said Pakistan has played a key role in war against terrorism and to bring peace and stability in the region. He said situation in region became complex in the aftermath of a tweet earlier this year by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. However, the US must recognize the historic positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating rapprochement between the US and China in 1970s, helping the US in becoming uni-polar power and assisting Washington in gaining its objectives in Afghanistan.

He said, India should also be thankful to Pakistan that it acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India; otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism. However, he said, if India continues its efforts to destabilize Pakistan by using the land of Afghanistan, it will serve no good for the region. He said there is also a need that all countries of the region and beyond should work with Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

On internal security situation, he said Operation Raddul Fassad continues across Pakistan and so far 26 major operations and 23318 IBOs have been carried out during which over 23000 weapons recovered. He said security situation in Balochistan has improved to a great extent and peace has returned to the province.

He said army has deployed more troops in the areas where economic projects are in progress. He said civilian government has a lead role in socio-economic development of Balochistan while security forces are assisting the provincial government. Highlighting the problems of electricity, water and communication infrastructure in Balochistan, he said efforts are being made to provide these facilities to the people. “Armed forces are fully cognizant of the challenges faced by the country and are ready to play their role in resolving them , “ he asserted .

The Army spokesperson said, today’s Karachi is very different from the city that was in 2013. The city of Karachi was sixth top city of the world in terms of violent crime is now remarked 56th due to improved security situation. He said there were 70 No Go Areas in the city in 2017 and now there is not even a single one. Other indicators are active political activities, tourist influx and social events that reflected sense of security.

He said the major challenges being faced by Pakistan are the completion of CPEC, need for recognizing Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism and the economic stress being faced by the country. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a major project for bright future of Pakistan and Pakistan Army is committed towards its completion. He said all countries of the region can become part of this project to reap its benefits.

Appreciating the role of intelligence agencies in foiling the designs of enemies, DG ISPR said the security agencies played a lead role in war on terror and busted seven big terror networks and arrested 16 terrorists. Besides, eleven cases were solved and 572 terrorist incidents were averted while 946 threat warnings were issued.

The Army spokesperson also spoke of challenges posed by elements which are “ undermining our efforts for the regional peace and state of economy needing improvement .

DG ISPR congratulated police, armed forces, and other security forces for successful conduct of PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi and Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad.