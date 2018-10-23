Army hands over Swat control to civil admin

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The administrative control of the Swat district was formally handed over by the Pakistan Army to the civil administration on Monday. This also includes the security of the scenic valley of Swat that remained in the grip of militancy and bloodshed for long, to the local district administration.

The Pakistan Army , it may be recalled, was given powers to restore peace to the district under Article 254 of the Constitution in 2009 after the writ of the state was challenged by the militants particularly the self-styled cleric and chief of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat Mullah Fazlullah alias Mullah Radio.

The military had then launched the operation Rah-e-Nijat that was fully supported by local population though the operation also in the martyrdom of over 300 military soldiers, 150 paramilitary FC men and 200 Policemen.

In this connection an impressive ceremony was held at the Saidu Sharif airport that was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazeer Butt, provincial ministers and elected representatives of the Malakand division.

On the occasion, Brig Naseem Anwar handed over the civilian powers to Commissioner of Malakand Division, Zaheer-ul-Islam.

“The people of Swat stood shoulder to shoulder with the military to defeat terrorists,” General Office Commanding Major General Khalid Saeed said. “After the restoration of peace, the army took an active part in rehabilitation works.”

“From now onward the civil administration and police will be responsible for security of Swat”. Said the corps commander Peshawar adding the Pakistan Army remained vigilant in the wake of threats. He said some terrorists were still trying to launch attacks from across the border hence the border was being fortified with fencing.

He said terrorism had forced 3.5 million people out of Swat yet the state writ has been restored and peace returned to Swat.

