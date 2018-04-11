Army hands over security role to civil admin

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan army on Tuesday formally handed over the security responsibilities to civil administration of Lower Dir. An impressive ceremony was held Tuesday in Did where the GOC Malakand Major Genera Ali Amir Awan handed over the responsibility of the security to deputy commissioner Malakand Zaheerul Islam.

Speaking on this occasion, GOC Awan said that the check posts in Dir Lower have been handed over to police, adding that the army would cooperate with the civil administration.