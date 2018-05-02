Army hands over Akhagran check-post to KP police

Our Correspondent

Upper Dir

Pakistan Army handed over Akhagran check-post in Dir to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police on Tuesday.

Officials of the military and KP police were present at the symbolic occasion as the police took over the check-post, which separates Upper and Lower Dir.

The move comes days after Pakistan Army handed over administrative powers to civil authorities following restoration of peace in Dir after 10 years.

“This day is of utmost importance in the country’s history as today the army officials are handing over administration to civil authorities,” General Commanding Officer Major General Ali Amir Awaan had said while addressing a ceremony in connection with the transition on April 10.’

Earlier this month, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt said in a press conference that 60 per cent of the security of check-posts in the agency will be handed over to civil administration till June 2018.