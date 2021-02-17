Army guns down three high profile terrorists in NW

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistan Army led security forces during an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan (NW) where they gunned down three high profile terrorists. The operation was conducted in Mir Ali, Tehsil of North Waziristan, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The military media wing said the militants who were killed at their hideout in the outskirts of Mir Ali Tehsil belonged to Aleem Khan group.

The killed terrorists, officials say, were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom. The security forces later kicked off search and net operation in the region.

Also on February 4, at least four terrorists were killed while two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an operation in the same Mir Ali Tehsil.

However, during the operation two security forces personnel Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zamin also embraced martyrdom.