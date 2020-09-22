Army guarantee to national security Pervaiz Elahi says Nawaz playing in hands of India

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that the army is guarantor to security and stability of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of national institutions exposed his real face.

“Dawn Leaks’ team of Nawaz Sharif has overcome the party.”

In statement issued on Tuesday, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the army is a constitutional institution and whatever cooperation it extends to the government is its constitutional obligation, adding that nobody can object to constitution, which clearly defines status and powers each and every organ of the state. “By opposing this constitutional process, Nawaz Sharif has committed a violation of the Constitution which is regrettable and condemnable”, he pointed out.

He advised Nawaz Sharif not commit acts, which Altaf Hussain had committed. “By following in the footsteps of Altaf Hussain, Nawaz Sharif should not forget the writing on the wall and should mind the fate of Altaf Hussain who has become a story of the past in national politics”, the PA speaker underscored.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that just a few days back, the Army Chief on sensing dangerous designs of India had ordered Pak Army to accelerate their war preparations and at the same movement declaring a war against his own army is the worst example of Nawaz Sharif’s anti-State activity. “Nawaz speech exposed his greed and lust for power what if comes by undermining national interest”, he regretted.

He said that trumpets with which the Indian mass media has greeted and welcomed Nawaz Sharif anti-army statement, it has proved that he is playing in the hands of India even today like in the past. He lamented that today Nawaz Sharif has felt the pang of Kashmiris’ plight although when he was the prime minister and India was martyring innocent Kashmiris on daily basis through bombardment on Control Line Nawaz Sharif was busy exchanging turbans with Narendra Modi and sending sarees to his family while the army was offering sacrifices on the Line of Control.