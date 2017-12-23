Army, Govt restoring damaged economy of Swat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the efforts of Army has revived the destroyed economy of Swat but a lot is to be done to improve the situation.

The area which was considered a heaven for the tourists received a severe blow due to terrorism which left the economy of Swat in tatters resulting in massive losses and unemployment, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that federal and provincial government should take steps to put Swat back on the track on a war footing while the Swat chamber of commerce should also be taken on board to get desired results.

He said that around thirty eight percent of the economy of Swat depends on tourism, thirty one percent depends on agriculture while the orchard-rich valley provides some of the best fruits to the country’s fruit markets.

The support of the government can not only increase production of fruits but also help country earn good foreign exchange through exports which will also change lives of locals, he underlined.

The bees are kept in Swat commonly, and the honey is famous all over the country, the Swat River serves as a permanent fishery throughout the year and trout fish are reared in farms.