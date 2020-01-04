Army continuing rescue efforts in Astore

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI Pakistan army troops are assisting civil administration in Astore, Gilgit Baltistan in relief and rescue effort in earthquakes hit areas of Astore. Pakistan army helicopters, engineers, doctors and paramedics are busy in providing comfort to stranded population affected by earthquake. Road to Astore valley has been opened for traffic, special communication has been restored by SCO, rations and cooked food is being provided to victims.