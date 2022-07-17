Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday said that Pak Army has completed the assessment of highly sensitive places for July 17 Army concludes assessment by-elections of Punjab.

According to the statement issued by ISPR, the assessment of highly sensitive places has been completed by the Pak Army regarding the by-elections and the soldiers of the Pak Army will perform duty in the elections, as per instructions of the Election Commission.

As per statement, Pak Army personnel will be responsible for maintaining peace during the by-elections and Pak Army personnel will perform QRF duty.

Pak Army personnel as third-level responders inspected highly sensitive locations in the respective areas, checking troops to deal with the law and order situation.