Army Chief’s statement continues to receive applause from across LOC

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s statement on Kashmir continues to receive applause from across the Line of Control with more All Party Hurriyat Conference leaders saying that it has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement, going on in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past many decades.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Ghulam Nabi War, Zamruda Habib, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman Jameel Mir and Young Men’s League Chairman Merajuddin Sheikh in their separate statements in Srinagar said the Army Chief’s speech at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, truly reflects the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The leaders said the Pakistan’s reiteration of moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir freedom movement is encouraging and commendable adding that sustainable peace cannot be established in South Asia unless the Kashmir issue is resolved as per wishes of the Kashmiri people and in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

The leaders denounced the killings by brutal Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to wake up from the slumber and play their role in the realization of Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

APHC AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad also welcomed the statement of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Kashmir, saying that it has completely exposed the Indian propaganda.

Describing Kashmir as an incomplete agenda of Partition Plan, Altaf Hussain Wani said, Pakistan has always expressed its willingness to resolve the dispute peacefully in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.—KMS