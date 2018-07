Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife cast vote in Rawalpindi.

In a message, the army chief said we are a target of inimical forces working against Pakistan. “We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them”.

He added that we are united and steadfast to defeat them and urged people to “please come out and vote undeterred.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp