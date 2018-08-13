Army chief to initiate plantation of two million trees: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday initiated a nationwide plantation drive with the objective of planting millions of trees, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The plating drive, “Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan”, aims to plant 10 mission trees during the current monsoon season and the Army’s media wing stated that all arrangements in this regard had been completed.

Earlier, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan pledged to plant 1.4 million trees by August 2019 through the active participation of stakeholders, local communities and passionate individuals.

In a press release issued, WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan said that whenever it was time to address environmental challenges, often the solutions required policy changes at a government level.

“What sets us apart is that this time the people of Pakistan are in control, bringing about a measurable change by simply planting tress,” he expressed.

