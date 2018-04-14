Army chief supports negotiated settlement of Pak-India disputes

KAKUL : Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday backed efforts for peaceful solution to problems with India and renewed support for Afghan peace process.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of 137th PMA Long Course, 8th Mujahid Course and 56th Integrated Course held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

A total of 31 cadets from FATA, 67 cadets from Balochistan and 6 Allied cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also among passing out cadets, the ISPR said.

“It is our sincere belief that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes – including the core issue of Kashmir – runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue. While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour,” General Bajwa said.

“We are also committed to peace and Intra Afghan reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan at all bilateral and multilateral forums. We sincerely believe that there will be no peace in Pakistan, if there is no peace in Afghanistan. Our peace is linked, therefore, we must work in unison with our Afghan brothers to achieve this goal,” he said.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours. “However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant Armed Forces are Alhamdulillah fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner.”

He expressed complete political and moral support to the basic right of self-determination for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, adding those peace loving innocent citizens are being subjected to one of the worst form of state terrorism.

“It is high time for the World community to wake up and play its positive role to bring peace to that unfortunate part of the Sub-Continent.”

He said Pakistani forces have done its part to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism and extremism without any distinction and our efforts have started to bear results. “We are committed to continue these efforts, not out of any compulsion, but to make Pakistan a safe, prosperous and progressive country,” he added.

The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior under Officer Syed Hasnain Ali of 137th Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdul Wahab Malik of 137th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Academy Under Officer Saud from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of 137th Long Course.

Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy and large number of senior serving / retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.

The army chief reiterated that the nation and its Armed Forces are totally united and focused towards our primary objective, that is, eradication and elimination of terrorism.

“As a result of past and ongoing operations, Pakistan has eliminated almost all organized terrorist presence and infrastructure from its soil. We are now going after the residual and scattered traces of this menace under the banner of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad,” General Bajwa said.

He said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is not merely an operation but it is a concept, a resolve and a commitment of the nation to eradicate tumult from its soil.

“Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is guided by our collective resolve and belief that we will neither tire nor relent until the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil. Moreover, we are committed not to allow our soil to be used against any other country” he said.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far and acknowledge that such progress would not have been possible without the willing sacrifices and matchless courage of our people in general and Pashtun tribesmen of KP and FATA in particular.

He told the cadets that the future wars and challenges will put their abilities to test in upholding and carrying forward the fine traditions of this great institution to the hilt.

“Pakistan Army is fully cognizant of its national responsibilities. Today’s Passing Out is therefore, a true reflection of that responsibility, when we commission 67 cadets from Baluchistan and 31 from FATA,” General Bajwa said.

Orignally published by NNI