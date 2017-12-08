Army Chief says he believes in democracy

Pakistan should ‘revisit’ madrassas

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that he believes in democracy and even more so in the democratic values of selfless service and supremacy of moral authority. All of us have a duty to the nation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief was addressing a seminar on “Human Resource Development for Youth of Balochistan—Opportunities and Challenges held in Quetta Thursday.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that army is a state institution meant to serve the nation and it shall continue to perform its role while national security and development remains a national obligation for all state institutions.

The COAS mentioned that presently over 25,000 Baloch students are receiving quality education at various Army and FC-run schools/cadet colleges all over Pakistan. Nearly 20,000 sons of Balochistan are serving in Army including over 600 as officers while 232 cadets are undergoing training at PMA, Kakul.

General Bajwa said the country’s future is bright and the youth is fully capable. “Our future is bright and our youth is fully capable of taking on the mantle,” the COAS said. General Bajwa stressed that Balochi youth is as capable as youth of any area of Pakistan.

“We have enough resources we just need to improve our human resource. The civil service needs to be made attractive so that the top talent comes to civil service. It is the backbone of any country,” said COAS.

“Tomorrow’s Balochistan will be engine of national development effort and invaluable link from north to south and also to west,” he said.

He further said that the province’s representation gets even higher when Baloch youth in the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and other Law Enforcement Agencies are taken into account.

General Bajwa also announced the establishment of an MRI centre at Turbat and issued directives to expedite the establishment of already announced educational institutions.

General Bajwa concluded that tomorrow’s Balochistan will be the engine of national development effort and invaluable link from north to south and also to west.

Arab News adds: He criticized madrassas that have mushroomed nationwide for mostly teaching only Islamic theology, saying the country needs to “revisit” the religious school concept.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks, apparently off-the-cuff during a prepared speech, were a rare example of an army chief criticizing madrassas.

Bajwa said a madrassa education in Pakistan was inadequate because it did not prepare students for the modern world.

“I am not against madrassas, but we have lost the essence of madrassas,” Bajwa told a youth conference.

Bajwa said he was recently told that 2.5 million students were being taught in madrassas belonging to the Deobandi, a Sunni Muslim sub-sect.

“So what will they become: will they become Maulvis (clerics) or they will become terrorists?” Bajwa asked, saying it was impossible to build enough mosques to employ the huge number of madrassa students.

“We need to look (at) and revisit the concept of madrassas…We need to give them a worldly education.” Bajwa said poor education was holding back the nation of 207 million people, and especially in madrassas.