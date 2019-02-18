Army Chief, Saudi Crown Prince discuss defence cooperation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry tweeted about the meeting and said, “During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense.”

According to sources, the regional security focusing on Middle East was discussed during the meeting. Pakistan’s initiatives on the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Taliban were also discussed.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Asim Munir, DG military intelligence and DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor were present during the meeting.

