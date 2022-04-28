Army chief reviews troops’ operational preparedness during LoC visit

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control and received a briefing on the situation and operational preparedness of the formation, the military said.

“The COAS interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The military’s media wing added that the army chief appreciated the combat readiness and high state of morale of the troops.

Earlier, upon arrival at the LoC, Gen Qamar was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.