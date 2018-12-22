Army Chief ratifies death sentences of 14 terrorists: ISPR

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Ba-jwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, the In-ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were involved in heinous terrorist offences, including attacks on armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of communication infrastruc-ture, a police station, an edu-cational institution, and kill-ing of innocent civilians.

The convicted terrorists were responsible for the deaths of a total of 16 people — 13 armed forces personnel and three civilians — and caus-ing injuries to 19 others, the military’s media wing said. Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession.

Special military courts had awarded death sentences to these convicts, the ISPR said. The courts also handed down imprisonments to 20 con-victs.

All 14 of the terrorists were found to be members of banned organisations. They confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and in their statements dur-ing their respective trials.

Details of death penalty con-victions provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Mohiuddin s/o Salahuddin and Gul Zameen s/o Shah Kameen Khan

Both the convicts were in-volved in attacks on the armed forces and law en-forcement personnel, which resulted in the death of a ci-vilian, three soldiers and in-juries to five other soldiers.

