Army Chief laments back door talks that helped terrorists regroup in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top military officials on Friday attended an in-camera session of the National Assembly in which questions were raised about funds issued to the KP government for anti-terror activities and back door talks that facilitated the splinter groups to flock together.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir briefed lawmakers in the in-camera meeting of the lower house’s National Security Committee. The country’s top general said talks with militants helped the terror outfits to gather in Pakistan.

Raising questions at the botched meeting and facilitation, COAS mentioned starting a comprehensive operation against terror outfits to end the menace of terrorism from South Asian nation. Gen Asim said the operation was part of an already approved and ongoing strategy dialogue and development.

Sharing his views on the country’s internal matters, COAS said the Pakistani constitution and parliament depict opinion of the masses. Constitution specifies that power should be exercised by the elected representatives of the people.

COAS called people center of gravity, and mentioned that the masses express their views through these institutions, which provide a structure for their participation in governance.

Sovereignty belongs to Allah SWT, and the Constitution has been authorized by the command of Almighty, he said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that over 80,000 people have rendered their life in the fight against terrorism, and emphasised that peace had been restored in the nation through the tremendous sacrifices of these martyrs.