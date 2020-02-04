Army chief hails PMA for providing pioneer military leadership

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Paying rich tributes to the veterans of 1st Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course for their great contributions, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the institution had provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army over the years.

The army chief said this while attending the Platinum Jubilee Reunion of 1st PMA Long Course held in Rawalpindi, where he was invited as the chief guest.

General Qamar, addressing the ceremony, said Pakistan Army has established the Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), “where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans’ experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers”. Platinum Jubilee Reunion was attended by surviving members of 1st PMA Long Course and families, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)