Army Chief Gen Asim Munir reaches China on 4-day visit, says ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday reached China to pay a four-day official visit.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Munir’s ongoing, both sides will hold discussions on enhancing the bilateral military relations, the military’s media wing said.

General Asim will lead a high-security delegation to Beijing where the army chief will discuss the security issues between the two allies.

The two sides will also talk about issues including CPEC security and military cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.

Munir’s visit will be the second high-level military delegation to visit China in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Director General ISI General Nadeem Anjum visited China on April 11-12.

Earlier, COAS Asim Munir had announced uplifting projects during his visit to Gwadar. He was briefed on the prevailing security situation, formations’ operational preparedness, security for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and efforts being made for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment in the country.

On Eid day, the Army chief visited the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur to spend Eidul Fitr with troops and to uplift their morale and resolve, the ISPR added.

The COAS Munir hailed the commitment and professionalism of the soldiers posted at the border. The army chief lauded the border security arrangements and operational preparedness, it further said.

He expressed that the military is committed to the defence of the frontiers and Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.