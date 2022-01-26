Army Chief, DG ISI meet PM Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence on Wednesday to discuss various matters.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum was was also present in the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

Reports said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and other key cabinet members also attended the meeting.

Matters pertaining to PM’s upcoming visit to China, internal security and regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed officials to prepare MoU to be signed during his visit to China.

The premier is scheduled to visit China from February 3 where he will also attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022.

This is a developing story…